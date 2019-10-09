Vehicle fire causes traffic delay on eastbound I-70 in Ellis County

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Amy Hoss)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle fire caused a traffic delay on eastbound I-70 Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said the fire was at mile marker 178. It started just after noon.

During the fire, the highway was temporarily shut down so crews could battle the flames.

The highway has since been reopened.

UPDATE: I-70 is back open.EB I -70 at mile marker 178 is shut down temporarily for a vehicle fire, so if you’re coming…

Posted by Trooper Tod KHP Hays, Kansas on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

