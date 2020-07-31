Vehicle stolen in Colorado by 11 and 13-year-old — recovered in Tribune, Kansas

TRIBUNE, Kan. (KSNW) – Greeley County Sheriff’s Office shared via Facebook Thursday that they received an alert of a stolen Mercedes-Benz from Colorado Springs, Colorado Wednesday night.

Law Enforcement from Colorado Springs called Greeley County Sheriff’s Office and related that the stolen vehicle had been tracked to their area.

Deputy Garrett Wright with the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office was on the lookout for the vehicle and found it parked at the Eagle gas pumps. Deputy Wright initiated a stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver and one passenger.

Deputy Wright impounded the vehicle and detained the occupants. The driver and passenger turned out to be age 13 and 11. It turns out that the father and mother of the 11-year-old are separated, and the child was not going to be allowed to visit his mother in Arkansas. So, he decided to take the car and drive to see her.

Both the father and mother were extremely relieved that the boys were found safe.

They made it to Tribune without a scratch on the car. When asked if they had hit anything on the way, one boy replied, “Just a lot of bugs.”

The parents were called and made the 3-hour drive from Colorado Springs to Tribune to pick up their vehicle and the kids.

