Veteran artists hoping for big turnout at VA art show on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is hosting a veteran art show on Friday, Feb. 28 featuring the works of local veterans in a variety of mediums, including paint, beads and even some performances.

Self-expression can be key for veterans, according to art therapist Christina Vasquez.

“As long as we have breath in our body, we have purpose and these veterans are exploring their purpose through the arts and it’s our job as a community to show up for them,” Vasquez said.

One of the artists featured in the show is Valley Center Army veteran, Sherri Ming.

Ming has enjoyed art since high school, and it took on a new life when she went into the service.

Ming did the screen-printing images that the soldiers wore during their morning physical therapy. She also painted the human-size Christmas cards that sat outside her finance office on post.

“It is something that I use as a coping mechanism, just that relaxing in the mind. I’m always thinking, always wanted to create. For me that gives me peace of mind,” Ming said.

Ming’s son will also have artwork featured in the show.

Doors open at 9:30am on Friday, before a live musical performance and a reception. The awards ceremony is at 1pm and the show ends at 2pm. Everything is taking place in the auditorum on the Dole VA campus.

“It’s so easy to say thank you for your service. It means all the more to take time, to be here, to be present and here for our veterans and hear their stories from them, themselves,” Vasquez said.

###