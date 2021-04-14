Veteran Salute: Marine recalls journey as a crew chief

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – His father and brother were marines, so for one Clearwater man, there was no debate which branch he would join.

Rick Dinwiddie scored great marks on an important exam, so he was sent to the air wing.

“Day out of high school graduation, I was in boot camp the next morning,” said former Marine Rick Dinwiddie. He spent time in aviation electrician school, before landing the CH-53.

(Courtesy: Rick Dinwiddie)

“I thought what an ugly thing,” said Dinwiddie. “But I loved it, after flying and everything.” He flew a lot as a crew chief.

“There’s only maybe about 3 percent of avionics people end up being a crew chief,” said Dinwiddie.

He said it was scary earning his first set of wings.

(Courtesy: Rick Dinwiddie)

When flying, the crew chief typically hangs near the chopper door.

“He [pilot] did a real tight climbing turn, and next thing I knew, I was looking straight down at the ground,” said Dinwiddie. He says the pilot was known to do that on all certification flights. “If you could find that helicopter, I bet you could still see the fingernail marks still going down the metal on the side of the door.”

He said his original overseas orders were for Da Nang.

“That’s my combat wings, I got overseas,” said Dinwiddie.

(Courtesy: Rick Dinwiddie)

“My squadron was slowing pulling out of Vietnam, and going to Okinawa,” said Dinwiddie.

Once the choppers were prepared, Dinwiddie and the pilot were the only two allowed on board.

“When they found out I was qualified crew, then they had me flying all the time,” said Dinwiddie.

He eventually landed on the Tripoli. “That’s one I flew in overseas, all the time on board ship,” said Dinwiddie.

He was teamed up with a marine expeditionary unit.

“If anything happens anywhere around the world we are deployed first until they can get reinforcements there,” said Dinwiddie.

They lost their first chopper in the Arabian sea. “No mayday, no nothing! It just went off the radar,” said Dinwiddie. Two days later, they lost another. “Within the course of the week, we lost three choppers and 11 pilots and crewmembers,” said Dinwiddie.

(Courtesy: Rick Dinwiddie)

The crew chief at one time guarded what little they recovered.

“You see the white helmet, man there are a lot of thoughts going through your head, it just doesn’t really make sense,” said Dinwiddie.

He said they called the choppers the widow makers. “Now and then when I think about them, even though I know how they died, and to say how horrible, or gruesome they died, I fast forward it past that, and think about the good times we had,” said Dinwiddie.

The marines were together a lot on board. The Tripoli once spent nearly seventy days without going to port.

“The Indian Ocean at times, is just like glass, but on a small ship you are rocking constantly,” said Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie took photos as the ship was refueled and resupplied, all while on the move. “You can tell by the water how fast we are going,” said Dinwiddie.

(Courtesy: Rick Dinwiddie)

In all Dinwiddle logged more than 12,000 hours while in service as a crew chief.

“We just did a job, you don’t really think about what you are doing,” said Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie says his small statue came in handy, especially when they had to do maintenance on the A-4 and two guys had to shove him up the plane’s tailpipe to get it done.