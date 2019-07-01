Veteran WWII airplane on display at Doc Hangar

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – Several Wichitans were able to see history in the skies this weekend.

A world war two veteran C-47 was on display with doc.

The plane made a trip to Europe earlier this month for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

So the crew wanted to stop in Wichita on its way back to California so that others can get a behind the scenes look and learn some of the history.

Nick Camacho, co-pilot says, “This airplane was delivered in April of 1944. Made it over to the European theater in August of ’44. so we missed D-Day. but we were involved in the rest of the war in the european theater.”

The C-47 will be flying back to california next.

The hope is to expand operations so it can be shown to more people.