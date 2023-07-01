WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita nurses returned to work on Saturday after their one-day strike on Tuesday.

Some nurses at St. Joseph and St. Francis hospitals participated in a march Saturday morning, saying the hospital would not let them go back to work for the next day.

Via Christi Health maintains it had paid for replacement nurses for a minimum of three or four days.

Some nurses spoke to KSN to explain what they hope happens now.

“We want Ascension to meet us at the bargaining table so that we can bargain for our patients, safe staffing, workplace violence, retention of nurses, so that our patients know that we are here for them,” Shelly Rader said.

KSN reached out to Ascension Via Christi on Saturday and a spokesperson sent a statement: