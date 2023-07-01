WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita nurses returned to work on Saturday after their one-day strike on Tuesday.
Some nurses at St. Joseph and St. Francis hospitals participated in a march Saturday morning, saying the hospital would not let them go back to work for the next day.
Via Christi Health maintains it had paid for replacement nurses for a minimum of three or four days.
Some nurses spoke to KSN to explain what they hope happens now.
“We want Ascension to meet us at the bargaining table so that we can bargain for our patients, safe staffing, workplace violence, retention of nurses, so that our patients know that we are here for them,” Shelly Rader said.
KSN reached out to Ascension Via Christi on Saturday and a spokesperson sent a statement:
“Our sites of care have remained open and have continued to provide patient-centered, holistic care without interruption to the communities we serve.
“We had a strong contingent of registered nurses who chose to not participate in the strike event and who continue to provide exceptional care to our patients alongside the highly skilled and credentialed replacement staff we were required to contract with for this short-term strike event.
“We are welcoming our registered nurses back to their units now that our contractual obligation has been fulfilled for our replacement staff. We have received many positive comments from our physicians, patients and families on the competency and expertise of our replacement nurses, and we are grateful to them for their efforts.
“Notwithstanding this disheartening strike, we will continue to negotiate in good faith to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on an initial contract that respects the human dignity and rights of all. We look forward to returning the focus to resolving issues at the bargaining table and reaching agreement on a fair and reasonable collective bargaining agreement for our registered nurses.”Ascension Via Christi