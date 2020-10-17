Victim from Lyon’s standoff expected to be released from hospital

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that transpired Friday afternoon in Lyons, Kan.

The hours-long standoff involving a suspect accused of shooting two men, a Lyons police officer and a resident.

According to law enforcement agencies, the two men were taken to Wichita area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

A health supervisor at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis says the Lyons High School Coach, Brian Friess, is in good condition and will be released Saturday.

KSN is still trying to gather more information on the Lyons Police Officer, Cory Ryan, 36, who was in critical but stable condition Friday afternoon.

According to the Lyons Police Department, Chief Justin Holloway was also hurt during yesterday’s incident. Justin injured his back while trying to help Friess. Officials say he is resting at his home and is expected to be ok.

According to the KBI, an officer responded to a home near South Reed Avenue and Arrowhead Drive and was shot by Adam Hrabik, 40, of Lyons. The KBI says the officer was assisted by two nearby citizens who took him to a local medical facility before he was transported to a Wichita hospital. The officer was last listed in critical condition.

“Two citizens passing by observed the shooting and were brave enough to stick around and help the officer into their vehicle and then rush them to the hospital,” said Cory Latham, KBI Special Agent in Charge.

When additional officers and deputies arrived at the home, they found the man, who had initially called in the threat to police, had also been shot. Investigators say the 56-year-old Lyons resident had been mowing the lawn next door to the suspect. The man was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a Wichita in serious but stable condition.

Dozens of officers across multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, and Lyons Police, responded to the incident.

“I’ve been in law enforcement 20 plus years in Kansas and that’s one thing that I’m really proud about is that law enforcement in our state always comes together in tragic situations but also in general, we had law enforcement agencies from all around this central region, I can’t even begin to name them all, but there was a number here,” said Latham.

At approximately 7:10 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team negotiated the suspect out of the home, and the Hutchinson and Reno County Emergency Response Team took him into custody.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol negotiators were in contact with him and did a great job getting him out peacefully,” said Latham.

Hrabik was turned over to KBI agents for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sterling Police Department will assist the Lyons Police Department while the investigation is on going. The officer shot was one of five in the department.

“We’re all small enough, Rice County Sheriff, Sterling Police Department, Lyons Police Department, we respond and help each other all the time. We’re better together,” said Derrick Ploutz, Sterling Police Chief.

The Rice County Sheriff’s office will also assist in other cases. Sheriff Bryant Evans was injured in May of 2019 when he was shot by a suspect.

“We are small units, but we are large in heart and we will support who we need to support in the time of need,” said Evans.

