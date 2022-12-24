WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.

A news release from WPD says Nicky Ball, 50, was traveling south on Sheridan Ave. in a Toyota Avalon, when a 21-year-old woman hit him in a Suzuki Grand Vitara while he was in the intersection of Sheridan and 18th St.

Officers arrived and located Ball, who was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither alcohol or speed is a contributing factor, according to the WPD. An investigation is still on going.

This is Wichita’s 37th fatality accident and 40th person killed in a crash this year, WPD says.