One killed in I-135 semi crash north of Wichita near the exit of 101st Street (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released the name of the victim who died in a semi crash north of Wichita on I-135 on Friday.

The KHP Crash Log says Rebecca Shields, 26, of Newton, was driving south on I-135 near the exit for 101st St. around 3:13 p.m. on Friday. A Tennessee man was driving a semi truck northbound. Shields crossed the median and was hit by the semi truck.

Shields was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

KHP closed the right lane of I-135 for up to three hours while first responders worked the scene of the crash.