Victim’s mother feels relieved after Dodge City Diocese releases list of accused priests

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -As the Dodge City Diocese has released its list of accused priests, advocacy groups are continuing to work with victims, to help them with the new information.

“It’s just something you don’t believe would happen,” said a victim’s mother.

A victim’s mother is relieved that the list has been released.

“It’s about time they be more transparent,” she said.

She said her son was molested by two of the former priests on the list.

“He told his sister and that’s when we found out and it tore us apart,” she said. “He’s just ran from this for years, he’s had problems with depression, he got into drinking, he got into drugs, and it’s just chased him his whole life.”

Advocates for abuse survivors said releasing the list can be both a good thing and a bad thing for those who have been abused.

It’s positive for healing, but difficult to relive it all.

“There’s going to be some that it might bring a little relief to them, you know, or a little closure,” said Dodge City Crisis Center Executive Director Tammie West. “ But, sometimes they’ve moved down the road, you know, and they processed and now they just want to not think about it, and sometimes it can cause a lot of anger.”

West also pointed out that the impact of abuse can go far beyond the individual.

“It doesn’t occur to the victim, it happens to the whole family,” West said.

The victims mother hopes that releasing the list will help their family move forward, but believes the Diocese should still do more.

“Why can’t they arrest them. I think they ought to do more,” she said. “I don’t know how exactly they should compensate, but it doesn’t make up for what has been done and what kept happening even after my son reported it.”

We did reach out to the Bishop and he declined to comment, but encouraged anyone who experienced abuse to report it.

The Dodge City Crisis hotline is (620)225-6510 and more information can be found on their website.

