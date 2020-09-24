Victims of stolen car speak after Wednesday’s trooper pursuit in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-A multi-state crime spree comes to an end south of Wichita after state troopers said the suspects stole not one but two cars, led them on a couple of chases, before crashing into innocent bystanders.

It happened so fast, the Haysville couple didn’t even see the suspects. When they finally realized someone had entered their home, their family car was already gone.

“My wife and I were watching television in the living room, at least one of them came in the house, saw the keys, took the keys and left,” said Norbert Teresavage.

“I just heard a bunch of noise, like clumsiness,” said Theresa Teresavage.

Theresa and Norbert Teresavage live just a half a mile behind the turnpike.

At some point Wednesday afternoon, the suspects found their way into the couple’s backyard.

Norbert said he heard the backdoor open, so he got up to check it out, but by the time he turned around, his keys were gone, the backdoor had shut, his gate was open…and then….

“I saw my car backing out of the driveway and headed south towards south Laura,” he said.

Norbert said he noticed police up the road and said they started to follow his car.

When it was all over, the family wheels were totaled. the end of a 13 year old ride.

“You can never really get reimbursed for what it means to you,” he said.

The couple said they are thankful they were not hurt and are relieved they didn’t confront the men.

“I’m just glad that we didn’t get involved and you know there’s no confrontation or anything and I guess we were lucky,” he said. “Lucky,” she said. “Yeah very lucky,” he said.

As for the car, they will replace it.

“You can always replace a car not a life,” she said.

