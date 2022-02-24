TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Education Commissioner is facing calls to resign after a video showed he made a controversial comment about Native Americans during a meeting.

KSNT’s Capitol Bureau obtained video of the virtual conference Thursday that showed Commissioner Randy Watson make the remarks. The comments, which Native American legislators in the state said left them “appalled,” were made when the commissioner was telling a story about tornadoes in the state. Below is the full transcript of Watson’s statement that flagged controversy:

“It’s always fascinating. I had some cousins from California; they were petrified of tornadoes,” Watson said. “They’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’ I’d say, ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they really thought that.”

The remarks drew Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s attention Thursday.

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week,” Kelly said. “However, the Board of Education must also focus on ways to address these issues going forward. Let’s build on this moment to celebrate diversity and ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.”

Native American lawmakers, including Rep. Christina Haswood, also weighed in.

“Our Indigenous students simply deserve better,” Haswood said. “This situation has reopened a trauma that many Indigenous youth experience in the classroom and contributes to the mental health crises that are faced by Indigenous youths at a disproportionate rate.”