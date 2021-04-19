Video: Car that sounded like shots being fired found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has found the car that backfired and sounded like gunshots.

They said the sound of gunshots had caused dozens of concerned calls from citizens.

Police got 12 calls of shots being fired Sunday, April 11, and another 17 to 18 calls on Sunday, April 18. All the reports were in the same general time period and general area. Each time, WPD officers could not find any physical evidence, any damage, or any injuries.

Monday morning around 4:15, a police officer on a traffic stop near Kellogg and Edgemoor saw a charcoal-colored Mustang traveling east on Kellogg. Police say the car sped up, causing the exhaust to rapidly backfire, sounding like gunfire.

The WPD says the officer tried to catch up to the Mustang but could not because of its “extreme speed.”