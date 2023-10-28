WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s still an open wound for many that attended tonight’s vigil. Keena Charles started Violence Impact three years ago, after losing her son, who was killed in 2017. She says her goal is to provide a path, to help those experiencing a similar loss, through trying times.

Keena Charles’ son Semaj Chambers was murdered on December 2nd, 2017.

“To bury your child there’s nothing like that, nothing can compare to it, there’s no pain that is greater than that,” said Charles.

Five years later, she is still overwhelmed with grief.

“I still have those moments where I can’t get out of bed. I still have those moments where I have panic attacks. I still have those moments where I can’t breathe,” said Charles.

She started the group three years ago, in hopes that others could seek peace.

“That’s not only for me, that’s for every survivor that comes here every Tuesday night, so we hold each other, we help each other, we love each other,” said Charles.

Group member Dra Aguilar lost her son Raul Aguilar, to gun violence, just last year. She couldn’t believe it when she got the news.

“Disbelief, I was in shock for quite a bit, it wasn’t until a month or two later, that I went into complete collapse,” said Aguilar.

The group has given her a level of comfort. She comes to their meetings weekly.

“I was desperate, I would talk to anyone, I just needed something, so I did. She immediately invited me over. She was warm and welcoming,” said Aguilar.

They released balloons tonight, as Keena Charles read off the names of those who had lost their lives to gun violence.

Violence Impact also helps loved ones to maneuver through the legal process of seeking justice. The group welcomes survivors of gun violence and loved ones of those who have died. They meet every Tuesday at 6:30 in the evening at their Wichita location, 2620 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS, 67214.