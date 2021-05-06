Visitation rules remain status quo at Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AscensionVia Christi announced Thursday that it’s easing its visitation regulations at all Wichita area acute-care hospitals.

In March, Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals eased visitor limitations to incorporate family at the patient bedside as much as is safely possible. While state and local officials have since loosened mandates regarding masks and group sizes, those changes don’t apply to hospitals and clinics, which are held to different standards and regulations.

All three of Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita acute-care hospitals, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, St. Joseph and St. Teresa, and the Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital, continue to allow patients not under contact precautions to have two adult visitors in the facility at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Other visitation exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances. All visitors must enter through the main lobby and meet the entry point screening criteria. Everyone else is encouraged to lend their support through the use of virtual platforms.