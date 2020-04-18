Volunteers help deliver food to more than 150 families in Wichita

In just a matter of four weeks, one group of volunteers have made 300 deliveries and helping more than 150 families.

“We all want to do something,” says volunteer Joyann Baker.

Nicki Swan’s garage is filled with brown bags, foil and the every day essentials.

“It is just so lovely for a family to receive a fresh cooked meal,” Swan says.

Whether it is pulled pork, queso, bagged groceries or non-perishable food items, Swan says they have it to offer for families in need.

“We did Easter baskets on Sunday so that was really nice for the children,” she says. “We have delivered to 150 families, a combination of the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters families and other needy families. We have done something like 330 actual deliveries.”

It’s a group made up of young volunteers from college students to high schoolers looking to pack up donations. The donations come from all kinds of people who cook and drop off or buy and drop off. Some of those items come from Maddie Coleman at ICT Food Rescue.

“It is amazing to see their reactions to just kind of have that home-cooked meal and different food options every week,” says Coleman.

Some people like Coleman are making multiple deliveries a day. No matter what it takes volunteers say they have the manpower, and woman power to get the job done.

“Just figuring out a way,” Baker says.

“So many people have lost their jobs and their main source of income and so for them not to have to worry about them not having to buy food is huge,” Swan adds.

The group says they were able to raise $1,200 on Friday alone to help continue their efforts.