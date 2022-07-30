WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Early voting finished up at satellite locations across the county on Saturday afternoon—something the Sedgwick County Extension Office says has been steady all three days.

Election workers estimate more than 1,100 people have voted in the last few days, and they are not surprised by the turnout.

“Because there is a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, anybody can vote even if they’re not affiliated with a party,” Sedgwick County Extension Office Supervising Judge Kelly Johnson said.

Statewide, the Kansas Secretary of State Twitter account said in a tweet at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday that a total of 244,990 ballots were cast.

Early voting will open again on Monday at the Sedgwick County Election Office until 12 p.m.