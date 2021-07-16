Vroom! Fast and furious Friday night racing starts at Wichita dragway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Races kicked off Friday evening for the first-ever Friday Night Street Drags at Kansas International Dragway located at 61st. St and Ridge. More than a couple of hundred people brought their vehicles out for the low cost of 25 dollars.

It was more than just grandma’s Buick running Friday evening. On top of four-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles were also racing down the dragway. Organizers say this event is a great way to give street racers a legal alternative for their fast and furious ways.

“We will actually teach people how to race tonight, we will actually send one of our techs or myself with a car with them to let them learn how to race,” said Dave Dockens, co-owner of Kansas International Dragway. “A little bit of education goes a long way — this place is open a lot and it’s a lot safer to race out on the drag strip instead of on the street.”

“We’re just out here promoting, trying to help them out and try to get the kids off of the street,” said Dallas Dilli, race participant. “There’s been so many accidents with the kids locally, it’s been getting out of hand.”

While this is the first time the dragway has held this event, it won’t be the last. There are more Friday dates for this event including July 16, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, and Aug. 27.

Kansas International Dragway is located at 7860 West 61st Street. For more information on Kansas International Dragway, click here.