WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many homes and businesses were impacted by the Andover Tornado that took place on April 29. As families, business owners, and volunteers continue to help clean up the aftermath, rebuilding is the next step on everyone’s mind.

While there are many legitimate contractors in the area, there are also scam artists looking to cheat people out of their money. According to the Wichita Area Builder’s Association (WABA), these “fly-by-night” operators will often show up in communities that have been impacted by a natural disaster to scam distressed homeowners, which often results in poor-quality repairs or no repairs at all.

WABA consists of over 1,000 members, including residential and light construction builders, developers, remodelers, suppliers, sub-contractors, banking industry officials, and attorneys. These members have been vetted by the association and are licensed and insured.

In light of the Andover Tornado, WABA has compiled a list of contractors ready to work with the Andover community immediately:

This list was last updated on May 11. WABA will continue to update this list of contractors on their website at WABAHome.com.

In addition, WABA has provided more information on how to select a contractor and how to prevent being scammed.