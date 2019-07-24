Wagle to file for U.S. Senate seat

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, answers questions from reporters about a new campaign platform unveiled by GOP senators and Senate candidates, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Wagle says voters are angry about state government but she and fellow Republicans aren’t publicly breaking with GOP Gov. Sam Brownback. (AP Photo/John […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A source close to the Wagle campaign confirmed to KSNT News on Tuesday that she plans to file for the U.S. Senate.

Wagle a Republican, is currently serving as the President of the Kansas Senate.

She was first elected as a state senator from Wichita in 2001, before that she served as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives from 1991 to 2001.

Wagle will enter a crowded Republican field.

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, current State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Dave Lindstrom have already announced their campaigns.

The candidates are running replace longtime U.S. Senator Pat Roberts who announced his retirement back in Janurary.