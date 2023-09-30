WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wagonmasters’ annual chili cook off was held in Wichita on Saturday.

There were teams competing in different evets for both prize money and bragging rights.

Those who attended could buy tasting kits for just $5. There was also live music and entertainment.

“Man, this applies so much help to the charities that the Wagonmasters do and also it makes people like us feel good and everybody get to come down and have a block party man,” Dean Dotson, of 2 Hot Chili, said.

The grand prize for the winner of the cookoff was $1,000 and a trophy.