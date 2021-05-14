Walmart announces vaccinated customers and staff no longer required to wear masks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Walmart has announced that customers and staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks inside the store.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, beginning today, vaccinated customers and members “are welcome to shop without a mask.”

Fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, May 18.

This applies to all facilities, including stores, clusbs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and offices.

Unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, per CDC guidance. Walmart is also reviewing whether masks may still be required for certain job codes for health and sanitation purposes and will share additional guidance soon.

Walmart says that some associates may choose to continue to wear a mask and will support their right to do so.

Walmart also says they are providing $75 to U.S. field associates as a thank you for getting vaccinated. This applies to current U.S. field based Walmart, Sam’s Club and Supply Chain associates (hourly and salaried) below the level of store manager.