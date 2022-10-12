LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have ever dreamed of a chance to become a professional wrestler, your chance may just be in Lawrence on Dec. 6.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced its Campus Rush Tour, a multi-campus college athlete recruitment tour that is set to visit top NCAA Division 1 universities in search of the next generation of WWE superstars.

WWE will travel to eight different schools from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, making a stop at the University of Kansas (KU) on Dec. 6.

“WWE Campus Rush will serve as a core pillar in our commitment to finding the next generation of WWE Superstars among today’s elite college athletes,” James Kimball, WWE’s Head of Talent Operations and Strategy, said in a news release. “The talent pipeline from college sports to WWE has proven to be effective, as evidenced by current champions Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair, and we are looking forward to visiting major college campuses around the country to introduce ourselves in a new way.”

