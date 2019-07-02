Wanted bank robbery suspects featured on Wichita billboards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several unsolved bank robberies from 2018 with few leads are back in the spotlight, with CrimeStoppers taking the investigation to new heights.

Wichita Sedgwick County CrimeStoppers teamed up with Midwest Billboards to feature several bank robbery suspects on large, road-side billboards in hopes of stirring up tips.

“The good thing about Wichita is we have I-135 and we have Kellogg and it’s heavily-traveled everyday. So we hope by putting information on these billboards along the highways catches your eye and they’re able to reach out to us,” Officer Kevin Wheeler with Wichita Police Department said.

Ten digital billboards around town feature suspects from five crimes. Some suspects are masked while others show their face. Some are wearing latex gloves.

Wheeler says two suspects may be tied to two robberies apiece.

If you have any information on the suspects featured on the billboards, call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.