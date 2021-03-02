WANTED: Wichita police asking for public’s help locating dangerous suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old James E. Brown of Wichita.

Brown is wanted on charges stemming from an aggravated battery, domestic violence, and animal cruelty investigation, and a second aggravated battery, domestic violence strangulation investigation. Brown also has an outstanding warrant.

According to Wichita police, around 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of North New York. Upon arrival, they contacted a 41-year-old female who had a serve laceration to her hand and back. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of severe injuries and remains hospitalized.

WPD said their investigation revealed the victim and her boyfriend, Brown, were at the home and got into a verbal disturbance. Brown grabbed a long sword, approximately five to six-foot in length, during the disturbance, struck her multiple times and stabbed her dog multiple times. Investigators also learned the girlfriend had been strangled.

Wichita police warned that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Brown or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.