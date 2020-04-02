1  of  2
2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Even though presidential candidates are no longer shaking hands and kissing babies, the race for the White House hasn’t stopped.

Trump campaign press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, says the campaign is now focused on reaching voters online.

The Trump campaign says its online campaign reached more than one million viewers this week.

Meanwhile, the remaining Democratic challengers — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders — are also changing their approach.

“I’m sitting in my basement,” Biden said. “There is a television studio set up down here and I’m being told by the people who run this thing for me and staff that millions of people, over 20 — 30 million people now have heard what I’m saying.”

And it’s not just the presidential candidates adjusting to this new platform.

Lawmakers across the country are finding new ways to reach voters.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd isn’t running for re-election, but he says everyone in office is trying new strategies.

“I’m going to do some Facebook lives, I’ll do some tele-town halls, you know continue to interact with folks on social media,” Hurd said.

McEnany says while you might not see anyone going door-to-door, those same volunteers are making campaign calls from home.

