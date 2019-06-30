Analysts weigh in on Trump North Korea visit

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) – It wasn’t just a photo opp. The two leaders did sit down and talk hoping to jump start negotiations.

It’s the video now seen around the world President Trump taking the unprecedented step onto North Korean soil. The president trying to restart stalled nuclear talks with Kim Jong Un. Both leaders expressed optimism after talking behind closed doors for about 50-minutes.

“A very, very good meeting with Chairman Kim and we’ve agreed that we’re each going to designate a team.” Donald Trump says. “And the team will try and work out some details and again, speed is not the object.”

“The U.S. wants North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons North Korea wants the U.S. to lift punishing economic sanctions.” says Christopher Hill, former ambassador to South Korea. “This time special envoy Stephen Bieugun will lead the negotiations. A third attempt after two failed summit.”

“It’s a tall order to convince North Koreans to give up these things and by the way this has been a pretty good day for Kim Jong Un to get the American president to come into his country,” believes Rep. Debbie Dingall, D-Michigan

“I want to be optimistic but i’m also a realist,” Rep. Debbie Dingall, D-Michigan. “I don’t want anything to happen that would legitimize them towards being a nuclear power.”

Others say a deal might be reached this time because North Korea is running out of options.

“Russia and China did support the latest round of UN Security Council sanctions that have been such a chokehold on North Korea economy,” says Jean Lee, The Wilson Center. “I think that was a major blow to North Korea.”

The President hoping that chokehold will force Kim to finally make a deal.

“No details yet on when or where the two sides will meet but President Trump says he did extend an invitation for Kim to come to the White House.

President Trump is expected to return to the white house around 8 p.m. tonight.