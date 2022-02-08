WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – An international company is planning to build a new factory in the U.S., and President Joe Biden is highlighting the move as a sign of growing economic strength.

Australian company Tritium is building its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee where it will produce electric vehicle chargers.

“We’ve seen a major uptick in EV demand here in the United States,” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said.

“This is great news for workers across the country, for an economy and, frankly, for the planet,” President Biden said.

The company made the decision, in part, because of the electric vehicle investments promised by the new infrastructure law.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says that is becoming a pattern.

“These companies are saying, ‘we are coming back because we are going to partner with the federal government. We’re going to take advantage of those incentives to be competitive in the United States and put Americans to work,'” Granholm said.

While the president says these jobs and what they will produce are key to the country’s economic future, Republicans say more needs to be done to fix the financial problems many Americans are experiencing right now.

“The working men and women of this country know painfully well that the Biden administration’s economy is failing them,” Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said. “More than 80% of Americans say the cost of everyday goods have shot up and two-thirds disapprove of the job President Biden is doing to help their wallets.”

The president says attracting companies like Tritium is the solution.

“It means bringing manufacturing jobs back and building supply chains here at home so we have better jobs and lower prices,” Biden said.

The Biden Administration wants clean energy to lead that economic growth.

“We need to continue to put our foot on the accelerator to be able to build out this clean energy future,” Granholm said.