Biden kicks off first full day with prayer service

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in the office attending a virtual Presidential Inaugural Interfaith Prayer Service hosted by the Washington National Cathedral.

The leaders were joined by their spouses, Biden’s children and grandchildren at the White House.

In normal times, the newly elected president, vice president, their families, and congressional leaders would attend the service in person, but due to the pandemic, the families watched from large screens in the White House.

Prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns were all part. Patti LaBelle performed the National Anthem during the service.

The service dates back to the first inauguration of President George Washington.