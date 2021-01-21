Biden kicks off first full day with prayer service

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris began their first full day in the office attending a virtual Presidential Inaugural Interfaith Prayer Service hosted by the Washington National Cathedral.

The leaders were joined by their spouses, Biden’s children and grandchildren at the White House.

In normal times, the newly elected president, vice president, their families, and congressional leaders would attend the service in person, but due to the pandemic, the families watched from large screens in the White House.

Prayers, readings, blessings, and hymns were all part. Patti LaBelle performed the National Anthem during the service.

The service dates back to the first inauguration of President George Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories