Bipartisan push for cash to Americans during coronavirus

Washington D.C. Bureau

Plan may be to send $1000 to each adult in US

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Congress is working on a second coronavirus related aid bill and now the federal government is considering sending Americans cash to help them and the economy. Republicans, Democrats and President Trump have expressed support for the plan and are working out the details.

Many Americans around the country are already out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump Administration is considering sending money to help workers through the crisis.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at a Tuesday press conference at the White House.

“I think we have ways of getting money out pretty quickly and very accurately,” President Trump said.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the first to suggest the idea of giving each adult in the US $1000 to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a while,” Romney said. “We have to go through the legislative process. We have to get it signed by the President, and then ultimately the IRS would be cutting the checks.”

Romney added the plan “would probably be phased out for people who are earning, let’s say, $75,000 as an individual.”

Las Vegas Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat, said the money would help casino and hotel employees who are out of work.

“If that will put food on the table or pay one month’s rent, I don’t have any objection to it,” Titus said. “I would support it.”

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said he wouldn’t rule out any possibility but, “to me, it seems like it doesn’t fix the underlying problem. I’d rather see the foundations of our economy secured.”

Trump also met with leaders of the airline and tourism industry to discuss how to help their businesses.

Democrats say any industry bail-out would need to benefit workers.

Titus said that money can’t be used to “give bonuses or salary increases to chief executives.”

