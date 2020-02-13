1  of  43
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Goddard The Assembly at Goddard Goessel - USD 411 Hamilton - USD 390 Hutchinson Grace Bible Church Lyons - USD 405 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - USD 418 McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Countryside Covenant Church Moundridge - USD 423 Moundridge Eden Mennonite Church Newton Christian Church Nickerson - USD 309 Rose Hill Faith & Family Worship Center Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church Valley Center Faith Church Whitewater Grace Hill Mennonite Church Wichita Anchor of Hope Baptist Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Bethel Life Center Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Country Acres Baptist Church Wichita First Church of the Nazarene Wichita First MB Church Wichita First MB Church Wichita Glenville Baptist Church Wichita Harmony Southern Baptist Chuch Wichita Heritage Baptist Church Wichita Hillside Christian Church Wichita Restoration Ministries Church Wichita Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita The Altar Church Wichita The Center Church Wichita University Congregational Church Wichita West Douglas Church of Christ Wichita Woodridge Christian Church

California lawmakers fight back against Trump administration travel ban

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – “We can’t just claim we’re a just nation, we have to act like one,” Representative Lou Correa, D-California, said.

House Democrats are working to undercut President Trump’s authority to carry out the latest version of the travel ban. 

“It’s cruel and unjust to prevent millions of people from coming because of a small group of terrorists,” Representative Judy Chu, D-California, said. 

In late January, the White House restricted travel from six more nations.

Democrat Judy Chu’s bill would repeal the ban and requires the president to justify any new attempts to congress. 

The courts blocked the Trump administration from implementing the first two versions of the travel ban but the Supreme Court upheld the current one. 

Republicans say repealing it is a national security risk.

“It undermines the safety and security of Americans. So I’d urge my colleagues to oppose HR 2214,” Representative Doug Collins, R-Georgia, said. 

Republican Doug Collins says Democrats have the wrong motives. 

“It’s about the president, and taking the president out of this because they don’t like the president’s role,” Collins said.

And fellow Republican Andy Biggs even though President Trump campaigned on a promise to ban Muslims, the current policy doesn’t target any group. 

“There’s no mention of religious tests or religion in any of the proclamations,” Representative Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, said.

Democrats admit, if the bill passes the House, it’s likely to fail in the Republican-led Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather