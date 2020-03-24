Clinical trials begin for drugs that might help treat coronavirus symptoms

Live Now
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Clinical trials begin for drugs that might help treat coronavirus symptoms

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Clinical trials begin today for drugs that might be helpful treating coronavirus symptoms.

Some health experts worry we may run out of their supply before we even know whether they’re successful in combating the virus. 

There’s already a shortage of key drugs that might treat coronavirus symptoms and the FDA isn’t even sure if they work yet. 

“What that means right now is that supply chain channels are depleted of both of these products,” Soumi Saha with Premier Inc. said. 

Soumi Saha, with healthcare company Premier Inc., says demand among hospitals  for the drugs hydroxy-chloroquin and chloroquine have gone up 300 and 3000 percent respectively. 

These same drugs are used to treat medical conditions like arthritis or lupus. 

As hospitals order them in large quantities preparing for coronavirus patients, those who need them now may suffer.

“They may have some difficulty obtaining those drugs,” Saha said.

Saha says mass producing more of these drugs won’t be easy.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients in them come from overseas. 

“There may be spot shortages. We’re keeping an eye on that,” FDA Director Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

FDA Director Stephen Hahn says if the drugs can treat the coronavirus, his agency will work with the federal government to produce them quickly. 

“We’re trying to increase manufacturers’ production, both domestic and international,” Hahn said.

“They’re relatively safe medications, so there’s probably no down side,” Representative Ami Bera, D-California, said. 

Congressman Ami Bera is cautiously optimistic about the drug trials but he says because they’re in short supply, they should be prescribed carefully. 

“If in fact we see positive results from this, we ought to prioritize the use of these medications for hospitalized patients,” Bera said. 

The FDA wants these trials to be a top priority as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

