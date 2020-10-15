Confirmation hearing concludes as Democrats try and fail to block Supreme Court nomination for Barrett

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — During the final day of the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats made their frustration known.

“Why is the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to race through your process in this confirmation when the Senate itself is not in session,” Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said.

Coons says whether Barrett is a strong candidate for the Supreme Court seat wasn’t the most important issue.

“This is about the president’s disastrous response to a pandemic and a decade-long unfilled pledge, embodied in one party’s platform to overturn protections for a majority of Americans,” Coons said.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Democrats are missing the point.

“I didn’t come up here for delay and stratification and I know you didn’t do that either Chris,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says concerns about the pandemic should be handled next week when the Senate considers a new coronavirus relief package.

“Let’s agree to proceed to that bill and let’s debate it and start the amendment process,” Kennedy said.

Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to block the nomination. Republicans say Barrett is undeniably qualified to serve.

“Certainly, there is nothing about this nominee…suggesting that she’s anything other than an extraordinarily gifted jurist,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee said.

The committee will vote to confirm Barrett next Thursday with a full Senate vote expected by the end of the month.

