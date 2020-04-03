1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Congress mulls more aid in face of record unemployment

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With nearly 10 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, Congress is weighing whether the government needs to provide more aid. 

Just last week, a record 6.6. million people filed for unemployment benefits in the United States. 

“Everyday we see the need for further action,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The coronavirus is moving swiftly and our communities cannot wait.” 

In a phone call on Thursday, Pelosi said the money Congress already approved to provide relief isn’t enough and Democrats are working on a fourth stimulus bill. 

“We need broadband, we need clean water, we need to have more community health centers,” she said. 

Pelosi said the new aid package should put Americans back to work by rebuilding the country’s roads and bridges. But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy thinks Democrats need to pump the brakes. 

“I don’t think that’s appropriate at this time, we just passed three bills—the largest in our history,” said McCarthy (R-CA). 

He said the trillions of dollars in aid Congress already approved to expand unemployment benefits and set up grants and forgivable loans for small businesses is just starting to be used and needs time to work. 

“I think the focus of the House needs to be right now: how do we implement it? Make sure we get it right,” McCarthy said. 

But earlier this week some Republicans, as well as President Trump, expressed support for a fourth relief package focused on infrastructure. 

