Congress passes 2nd coronavirus aid package for families

Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Congress passes 2nd coronavirus aid package for families

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress has successfully passed a second package to help ease Americans’ financial hardship linked to widespread coronavirus shutdowns, but lawmakers say their work is far from done.

They are now preparing a third deal that would expedite pay directly to Americans.

“We are dealing simultaneously with a health care crisis and a massive economic crisis,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said. “Bottom line, we have to make sure that families are protected.”

He said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed Wednesday is a good first step. It provides paid leave to some workers and food for kids unable to attend school.

But, Peters noted, “it’s not enough.”

“Nearly half of American families don’t have $400 in savings” he said. “They’re going to run through those savings very quickly.”

The third measure could drastically expand unemployment benefits, protect homeowners from foreclosure and even send checks directly to Americans.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she supports the direct payments, saying drastic times call for drastic measures.

“The impact to our society at large will be tremendous,” Ernst said of the coronavirus, promising to “stay here until that phase three is done.”

She wants a plan passed immediately so workers can get checks as quickly as possible.

But Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., argued the payments alone won’t save the economy.

“It may not be adequate to the challenge,” he said on the Senate floor, “but I hope it is substantial and I hope it isn’t a one-time helping hand that isn’t followed up.”

Lawmakers and the White House are negotiating the details of who would be eligible for checks and how much they might get.

