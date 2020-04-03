1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Coronavirus response: Lawmakers divided on next phase of relief

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – While staying at home, your lawmakers are working on the next steps in the battle to save lives, jobs and the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. But they are divided on what should come next.

“We are gonna need at least one more round of stimulus investment,” Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) said.

The North Carolina Democrat said lawmakers are already at work on more coronavirus relief funding. He said he’s been talking with his colleagues about rolling out a large infrastructure package in the coming weeks.

“Infrastructure is very important to Eastern North Carolina because it will include rural broadband,” Butterfield said.

South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said he wants to help the struggling food and beverage industry in his state.

“It’s something I’ve talked with leadership directly about – making sure the tourism, food and beverage industry, it’s the backbone of our economy down here and it’s hurting right now,” Cunningham added.

As those Democrats are pushing for more relief for their communities, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on board.

But Republican leaders in the House and Senate – and at the White House – have a different take on what should happen next.

“Let’s wait and see,” White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said Friday.

Kudlow wants to let Phase 3 take effect before taking any more action.

“There’s no doubt the most prudent decision we can make is to see how Phase 3 impacts the American people,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Friday.

Scott said Congress should not rush into the next phase. He said should wait and see how much more help the country and the economy need.

In the meantime, Kudlow said President Donald Trump remains ready to act.

“If we need to do more we will do more,” Kudlow said.

Congress won’t take action on any plan until lawmakers return to Washington toward the end of this month.

