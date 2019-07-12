Democrats decry impending ICE raids to hit major cities

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Trump administration and Democrats in Congress are clashing over the issue of migration.

The administration announced ICE raids will start July 14 but Democrats are pleading for more humane treatment for migrants.

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono was in tears while addressing the situation at the Mexican border.

“When you saw the father and that little girl drowned,” Hirono said. “If you weren’t appalled by these pictures, then something is dead or dying in your hearts.”

Democratic senators have introduced a bill they call the “Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act” that would end family separations, set minimum health standards for immigration detention centers and provide legal aid to unaccompanied minors.

“It’s changing the entire mistreatment of children from beginning to end,” said Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Humanitarian organizations like Amnesty International support the proposed bill but they have criticized Congress for voting last month to pass a $4.6 billion emergency funding border bill with no strings attached.

“What the U.S. government gave to the Trump administration was a blank check to engage in more of the same,” said Charanya Krishanswami with Amnesty International.

The Trump administration has made it clear it will continue to crack down. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are preparing to launch raids to round up thousands of undocumented immigrants.

“They’re absolutely going to happen, there’s approximately a million people in this country with removal orders,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli.

Democratic lawmakers fear families and children will be caught up in the raids which are expected in large cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Miami.