Democrats walk out of White House meeting after Trump ‘meltdown’

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday walked out of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump after he had a “meltdown,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi claims the president was annoyed that a majority of Republicans joined them to condemn his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

President Trump later tweeted a series of photos from the meeting, including one that he labeled “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown.” Pelosi later made the image her cover photo on Twitter.

(Courtesy: The White House)

Vice President Mike Pence is in Turkey trying to broker a cease-fire.

President Trump denies that the withdrawal of troops set the stage for Turkey’s invasion.

