FBI, Metropolitan Police Department seeking information from public on violent protests at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.

On Twitter, the FBI Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department has obtained photo and video footage of numerous individuals committing criminal acts.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.

U.S. Capitol Police Arrests – January 6, 2021

Leonard Guthrie – Cape May, NJ

John Anderson -St. Augustine, FL

Matthew Council -Riverview, FL

Bradley Ruskelas -Inverness, IL

Michael Curzio -Summerfield, FL

Cindy Fitchett – Cobbs Creek, VA

Terry Brown – Myerstown, PA

Douglas Sweet -Hudgins, VA

Thomas Gallgher – Bridgewater, NH

Zandra Sixkiller-Cramer – Glenwood, MD

Assaulting a Police Officer (APO), Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest

Mark Leffingerwell

No fixed address

CPWL & Unregistered ammunition

Grant Moore – Buford, GA

CPWL, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition

Lonnie Zoffman – Falkville, AL

Assaulting a Police Officer (APO)

David Blair – Clarksburg, MD