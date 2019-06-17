Kansas congressman: Rural hospitals look to suffer Medicare for All plan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Kansas Congressman Ron Estes warns there will be no more rural hospitals under the Democrats Medicare for All health care plan.

Lawmakers are taking a look at what life would be like if health care coverage was expanded to all Americans. Democrats say it could make health care affordable nationwide.

Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady imagines it would be a disaster.

“Many Americans will pay more, wait longer for health care and get worse care than you receive now,” said Brady.

The House Ways and Means Committee is taking a closer look at a Democratic plan for universal health care or Medicare for all.

The Democrats’ bill would cover medical care, vision, dental, and mental health for all Americans. Kansas Republican Ron Estes is not a fan.

“We’re looking at a one size fits all-kind of the same approach that we’ve been doing-with the government run healthcare.”

Estes says as written, the Democrats’ plan would be a death sentence to rural hospitals.

“If they are taking a 40 percent cut in reimbursements, there will be more hospitals closed because of that, and we just can’t have that,” said Estes.

That’s also a concern for Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal.

“Many of us have hospitals in our districts that are among the largest employers in our state or region.”

But other Democrats, like Texas congressman Lloyd Doggett, say Americans need Congress to pass this bill.

“Because it represents real progress in to present a bold idea to address the shortcomings in our system.”

The committee says they plan to hold another hearing in the next few weeks.