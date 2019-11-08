Kent Testimony: Trump actions “injurious to the rule of law”

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – House Democrats added to their impeachment case Thursday, releasing the testimony Of State Department official George Kent, who says President Trump “wanted nothing less than Ukraine’s president to go to a microphone and say ‘investigations, Biden, and Clinton’,” noting that “Clinton” was shorthand for the 2016 election.

Kent went on to testify that he documented specific conversations he’d witnessed because he believed the were “injurious to the rule of law, both in Ukraine and the U.S.”

Meanwhile, President Trump is forcefully denying a new Washington Post report that he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a press conference clearing him of wrongdoing in Ukraine.

Barr did not do that, but did decline to investigate the matter. Multiple news outlets are now confirming the Post’s reporting.

