Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Donald Trump highlighted his impeachment trial acquittal on Thursday with what he called a “celebration” at the White House.

“This is what the end result is,” the president said, holding up a newspaper with the story of his acquittal on the front page.

Republicans like South Carolina Congressman William Timmons said they’re happy the months-long impeachment battle is over.

“It’s just a waste of time so I’m hoping we can get back to work,” Timmons said.

Former pastor and Georgia Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) praised the president’s prayer breakfast address just hours before his White House victory lap.

“It was powerful, his commitment to religious liberties and the understanding of the role of prayer and that we are a country that embraces God,” Hice said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was not impressed.

“He’s talking about things that he knows little about. Faith and prayer,” Pelosi said.

With sometimes colorful language, the president used his White House speech to thank supporters and call out those who are not on his side.

Kellie Meyer asked members of Congress if they were bothered by speech which, at one point, used a curse word to describe the impeachment process.

“No because that’s how he is,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said.

“Not always my style but that’s his style and I think that’s unique to him,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) added.

While the impeachment process is over, lawmakers said they are prepared for ongoing investigations.

“I would not be surprised if Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff just tried to go after something else,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said.

In fact, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has said he plans to call former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify before his committee.

