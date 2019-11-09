Mick Mulvaney defies subpoena, skips impeachment deposition

Washington D.C. Bureau

by: Tracie Potts, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has defied a subpoena to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton also failed to show up before lawmakers on Thursday.

The impeachment inquiry will continue to ramp up next week, when House Democrats hold their first public hearings. Republicans want to hear from the whistleblower whose story prompted the impeachment process.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/36VsbIe“>https://nbcnews.to/36VsbIe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories