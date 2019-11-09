Mick Mulvaney defies subpoena, skips impeachment deposition

(NBC News) Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has defied a subpoena to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton also failed to show up before lawmakers on Thursday.

The impeachment inquiry will continue to ramp up next week, when House Democrats hold their first public hearings. Republicans want to hear from the whistleblower whose story prompted the impeachment process.

