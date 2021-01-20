POTUS Twitter account handed over to Biden

Four official White House Twitter accounts are now assigned to the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden took over the POTUS account saying quote “there is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That’s why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families.”

The official White House Twitter account now also belongs to the Biden administration as do the accounts for the vice president transferring from Mike Pence to Kamala Harris, and the first lady switching from Melania Trump to Dr. Jill Biden.