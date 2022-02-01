WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Speculation is swirling around the Supreme Court as President Biden invites Republicans to weigh in on the nomination process.

The President met with Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin on Tuesday to talk about picking a new justice. He’s characterizing the move as an attempt to let Republicans have a say.

“I want the advice of the Senate as well as the consent. We can arrive on who the nominee could be,” Biden said.

Democrats could confirm a nominee without the help of Republicans if they stay united. However, support from moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin isn’t guaranteed.

“I look forward to the judiciary going through their complete vetting process,” Manchin said.

Some Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz, are already critical of President Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman.

“One of the most depressing things about Democrats today: they’re very comfortable discriminating based on race,” Cruz said.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says putting a black woman on the court is long overdue.

“To make sure that our courts, and especially the supreme court, better reflect our country’s diversity,” Schumer said.

Regardless of who the president picks, Sen. John Kennedy says the new justice will need to stay out of politics.

“I’m not going to vote for a justice who’s going to try to re-write the Constitution every other Thursday to advance a woke agenda,” Kennedy said.

Others, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, said it’s too early to say how they’ll vote.

“The president makes the nomination, that’s his privilege. I won’t have any comment until I see who he nominates,” Grassley said.

The President says he plans to nominate someone by the end of February.