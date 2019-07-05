President Trump celebrates the Fourth of July with ‘Salute to America’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Fourth of July in the nation’s capital included the traditional fireworks and a parade. It also included a speech from President Donald Trump.

Despite rain delays, spirits remained high as military planes flew over the National Mall.

Janet Reid traveled from Georgia to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Fourth of July and take part in President Trump’s “Salute to America” festivities.

“To show that we support him and love our country”

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump praised America’s accomplishments and the liberties those who served our country fought and died for.

“Americans love our freedom, and no one will ever take it away from us.”

During his speech, President Trump honored our nation’s military including Gold Star families and paid tribute to our country’s past.

“Loyalty and love that built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world.”

In addition to the president’s speech, there were Independence Day protests.

Maryland resident Darryl Gray says he came to speak out against partisan politics.

“Basically, I came down really to see if this was going to become a political rally.”

Despite previous concerns, Gray and others say they believe President Trump delivered a unifying message.

“I was pleasantly surprised at least not having heard anything particularly partisan or inflammatory,” said Gray.

“We can be all one, and it’s important that we think as one,” said Reid.