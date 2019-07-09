President Trump determined to put citizenship question on 2020 census

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The Trump administration is continuing its fight to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court ruling that blocked the effort.

The court ruled late last month that the Trump administration did not provide an honest reason for why the question was necessary and barred the government from using that rationale as the basis for the question’s inclusion.

President Trump has said he’s considering issuing an executive order to put the question on the census.

Opponents claim it would suppress responses from mostly immigrant communities, and that it would lead to an inaccurate count of the nation’s population.