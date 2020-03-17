President Trump expands telehealth service coverage for Medicare recipients

Live Now
Ark City closing some public facilities Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is taking another step to combat the coronavirus.

“Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost,” the president said.

The Trump administration and the Department of Health and Human Services are now expanding coverage of telehealth services.

“In addition, states have the authority to cover telehealth services for their medical patients,” the president said.

The goal is to help more than 60 million Medicare recipients throughout the country. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verma says it can make patient care more convenient.

“They don’t need to travel, they don’t need to sit in a waiting room where they can be potentially exposed to other people, so this mitigates them having to leave their homes,” Verma said.

Increased use of telehealth is also expected to help address the country’s shortage of some medical supplies, like N95 face masks.

“We’re trying to conserve our protective equipment for our healthcare workers and so this means that there’s less people coming in. They can conserve more of their equipment,” Verma said.

Not everyone may have access to telehealth, so Verma says it’s important to help one another.

“Work with your family. Neighbors and friends should help those elderly patients use that technology,” Verma said.

With assistance now available for Medicare users, the administration wants governors to take action to make telehealth available to Medicaid recipients at the state level.

