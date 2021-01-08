President Trump: ‘I will not be going to the Inauguration’

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – President Donald Trump said on Friday he will “not be going to the Inauguration” on Jan. 20.

In a tweet, Trump said “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

On Thursday, Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol. Then, he admitted his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

By this morning, however, Trump was back on Twitter to commend the “great American Patriots” who’d voted for him.

“They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” he tweeted.

Thursday evening’s address, which appeared designed to stave off talk of a forced early eviction, came at the end of a day when the cornered president stayed out of sight in the White House. Silenced on some of his favorite internet lines of communication, he watched the resignations of several top aides, including two Cabinet secretaries.