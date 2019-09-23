Questions raised over Trump’s chat with Ukraine’s President

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Multiple reports indicate a whistle blower from the intelligence community prompted an investigation into whether President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

House Democrats are closer to an impeachment attempt. California Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said that may be necessary if the president asked Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden.

“Then that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct requests,” said Schiff.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the whistle blower who prompted an inspector general investigation into the president to testify before congress.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnel to authorize hearings and subpoenas to investigate.

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a tweet:

“If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be trouble in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out.”

On Sunday, President Trump admitted he spoke to Ukraine’s president about the Bidens.

“We don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” said President Trump.

And again on Monday, he said nothing about the conversation was out of line.

“We had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine. It’s just a Democrat witch hunt,” said President Trump.